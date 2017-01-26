A man and woman have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 47-year-old man found stabbed in a car in Moncton on Tuesday.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Jesse James Perry-Belliveau of Moncton. He is charged with second-degree murder. (RCMP)

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Jesse James Perry-Belliveau of Moncton.

Kimberly Cormier, 45, of Moncton was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with second-degree murder.

She remains in custody and is to reappear in Moncton court March 16.

Perry-Belliveau and Cormier are charged in the stabbing death of Rodney Perry.

RCMP found him stabbed behind the wheel of a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole on Stone Avenue.

Perry-Belliveau is described as Caucasian, about five feet six inches tall and 140 pounds, with a thin build. He has brown hair, green eyes and several tattoos, including the word "love" on the right side of his neck, RCMP said.