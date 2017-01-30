Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating after two Moncton monuments honouring firefighters and police officers killed in the line of duty were vandalized.

Bright red paint was sprayed on the memorials, located in Victoria Park, near Park Street.

Deputy fire Chief Don McCabe says he couldn't believe it when he first heard what happened.

"When I heard it this morning, you get that empty feeling in your stomach," said McCabe.

"And the first thing I did is I went right there right away, and I called the cleaning company right away and tried to get it removed as fast as we could."

McCabe said the company power-washed the monuments, and most of the paint came off.

But more scrubbing will be required. Small flecks of red paint can still be seen in some of the engraved letters.

"People that we all know and worked with for years are on those memorials and to have them damaged and vandalized like that is a shame." McCabe said.

Public support 'fantastic'

The vandalized memorials have been power washed, but Al Mitton, president of the IAFF Local 999 Moncton Firefighters Association, can still see some red paint in the lettering. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

The IAFF Local 999 Moncton Firefighters Association shared pictures of the vandalism Monday morning and word quickly spread on social media.

Association president Al Mitton said he was just leaving work after a 24-hour shift and was heading home to "decompress" when he heard what happened.

"I was shocked to be honest with you," said Mitton. "This isn't something that normally happens to firefighters … so disappointed."

But Mitton said something good has come out of the incident.

"The support of the public has been fantastic … so you've got one bad egg, but you've got thousands of people stepping up supporting the firefighters, so I think that's awesome." Mitton said.

It's not yet clear when the vandalism occurred, but the RCMP received a complaint about it on Sunday evening, said Sgt. André Pepin.

"Codiac RCMP is asking for anybody that would have been around Victoria Park sometime yesterday and would have seen somebody spraying with paint the monument to call either Crime Stoppers or Codiac RCMP."

Pepin said vandalism is not acceptable, no matter what the target.