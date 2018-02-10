Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 24-year-old man from the Moncton area.

Shawn Malley was reported missing to police on Feb. 7, according to a news release issued by Codiac Regional RCMP. Police say they have been following up on several leads but have not been able to locate him.

They say in the release that he was reportedly seen on Feb. 8 on St. George Street in Moncton.

Malley is described as a Caucasian man, 5'10" tall, weighing 154 pounds with a slim build, brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shawn Malley is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.