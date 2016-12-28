A Moncton man is refusing to let Parkinson's disease stop him from living life to the fullest.

On Wednesday, Henri Goguen, 56, fulfilled his dream of shooting hoops with the Moncton Miracles.

Goguen joined the team during the last 15 minutes of practice for Moncton's National Basketball League of Canada home opener against Cape Breton.

While Goguen admitted to getting "a little bit nervous," for the most part, he was feeling fine.

Goguen, 56, is a lifelong basketball fan and has long looked forward to shooting hoops with the Miracles. (CBC/Kashmala Fida)

"I feel relaxed," he said before hitting the court at the Moncton Coliseum. "My medicine pill is working pretty good. My caffeine obviously helps a lot. I have been looking forward to this occasion for quite some time now."

When Goguen landed one perfect shot, the entire team cheered.

'I will try anything'

Despite being diagnosed in 2004 with Parkinson's disease, which affects motor function, Goguen continues to lead an active lifestyle.

"I am capable of doing quite a few things that [some] people wouldn't have the guts to tackle," he said.

"I play darts, I play pool, I bowl, I go fishing. I do a lot of things that the majority of people won't do. I will try anything."

When Goguen landed a perfect shot, the entire team cheered. (CBC/Kashmala Fida)

His love for basketball started early.

"Many, many years ago [when] I used to be in Grade 2 or 3," he said, "there was a professional basketball player who came in and gave a demonstration. He showed us all kinds of tricks and I fell in love with the game."

He said he still keeps in mind the tricks he learned from that class demonstration all those years ago.

Everybody has a dream

His wife, Jane Legere, was the only spectator in the bleachers.

"I think it's a great thrill for him and I'm really glad that he got to do this," she said. "It was a special Christmas present to know that he was coming here today."

The opportunity to shoot hoops with the Miracles brought a smile to her husband's face, something that doesn't happen often, Legere said.

The players on the team were glad to help make someone's wish come true.

"Everybody has a dream, right?" said Moncton Miracles forward Cordell Jeanty.

"We are in the community all the time doing things. It's his dream — and it's kind of our dream to help," he said.