Moncton man charged with murder in woman's death

Rejean Gautreau of Moncton has been charged with second-degree murder of a woman in her 30s, police say.

The woman died last Friday, April 6, at a residence in Moncton.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh confirmed the residence was on Fleet Street.

"We found out about the woman's death on April eighth," said Rogers-Marsh.

Gautreau, 38, was arrested Sunday and was remanded until his next court appearance on April 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Police said a court order preventing the publication of the victim's name was obtained to allow them time to inform family members.

Police did not release any other details about what happened.

The investigation by the RCMP major crime unit is continuing.