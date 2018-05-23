RCMP investigate report of man carrying 2 long guns in Moncton neighbourhood

Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating a report of a man carrying two long guns in a residential Moncton neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

Police were called to Teesdale Street, near Mill Road, in the city's east end, shortly after 7 p.m., Sgt. David MacDonnell said on Wednesday.

"Several" officers searched the area with the help of a police dog, but were unable to locate the man or determine what he was doing, said MacDonnell.

The man is believed to be in his 30s and was wearing dark-coloured pants, a dark-coloured shirt and possibly a baseball cap.

The responding officers, who were heavily armed and wearing body armour, set up a perimeter and blocked traffic with their police vehicles, emergency lights activated, for approximately one hour.

"The RCMP take all of these calls very seriously," said MacDonnell.

RCMP blocked vehicles from entering the area during their search. (Wade Perry)

The report comes just days before the four-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of three Moncton Mounties and wounding of two others in the city's north end.

On June 4, 2014, Justin Bourque gunned down Codiac Regional RCMP constables Fabrice Gevaudan, Douglas Larche and Dave Ross and injured constables Darlene Goguen and Eric Dubois.

Bourque was armed with an M305.308 semi-automatic rifle and a Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the man observed Tuesday night was indeed carrying firearms or something else that could be mistaken as them, such as pellet guns, fishing rods or pool cues, said MacDonnell.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen the man or has information about the case to call them at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Bourque pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the Moncton shootings and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years — the longest prison sentence in Canadian history.​