A man has been hospitalized after being severely burned in a fire in a production machine at Fancy Pokket wholesale bakery. (Submitted/Wade Perry)

An employee at a Moncton wholesale bakery was hospitalized Wednesday night with severe burns to his arms and chest after a fire in a production machine.

Platoon chief Rob Brine of the Moncton Fire Department said crews were called to a commercial alarm at Fancy Pokket Corporation, located on St. George Boulevard, shortly after 6 p.m.

"The man was taken to hospital. Two other workers were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation," he said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in the machine but Brien said the machine was destroyed.

"There's a lot of smoke damage. It was quite a large production machine that made I do believe, bagels," he said.