The new owners of Magnetic Hill's Wharf Village are taking over the non-operational restaurant and retail space located at one of Moncton's busiest tourist hubs.

Jenna Cann, marketing and communications manager at Crandal University, and David Booth, co-owner of the National Basketball League of Canada's Moncton Magic, are the new owners of what is now being called Wharf Village Shoppes.

The tourist spot is located at the entrance of Magnetic Hill zoo and had fallen into disrepair under its former owners, the Murphy family. John Murphy expressed dismay last April when the city refused to renew the lease.

The Wharf Village was empty over the summer, but its new owners hope to have it at least partially operational by spring of 2018.

"We're confident," said Cann, who presented the project to city council on Monday night.

"There will be a restaurant remaining on the property, as well as quick treat options, whether that be coffee, candy, ice cream or fudge."

Structural work needed

This file photo from 2007 shows a better time for Wharf Village, when all the shops were open. By the summer of 2016, only five shops remained open. (CBC)

Cann said some structural work will have to be done to the buildings, which were built on a wooden pier to look like a traditional Maritimes fishing village, with the priority being, "fix the wharf, rehabilitate the wharf so that can be a check mark before the snow flies."

She said the public washrooms will get an overhaul and landscaping will be done around the building and pond.

Councillor Greg Turner said the state of Wharf Village had bugged him for some time.

"It's been a pet peeve of mine since I was elected to council about a year and a half ago, because I spent 10 years as a retailer on this property back in the 90s when it first opened and I know the potential," said Turner.

"I know how much tourists [enjoyed] the property in the early days before it fell into [a] state of disrepair."

Seen better days

Wharf Village has been part of the Magnetic Hill tourist complex for the past 30 years. (CBC)

Originally consisting of nine shops and restaurants, the years have taken a toll on the tourist landmark, with winter damage to the structure becoming more evident in recent years. This forced the closure of a portion of the wharf because of safety concerns.

During the summer of 2016, only five souvenir shops and the restaurant were still operational, with the BeaverTails and fudge shops having closed down.

The lease signed with the city last for 20 years.

Cann, a Moncton native, said she was looking to start a business and the idea to rejuvenate the wharf came from her husband, James Cann, a zookeeper.

"He drove by it constantly, so he actually suggested, 'why don't you look into it,' and I thought, 'ok,'" said Cann.