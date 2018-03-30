Inclusive park 'long overdue' in Moncton

Moncton will soon have a new playground tailored toward children with physical disabilities and visual impairments.

Counsellors unanimously approved plans to build the play area in Centennial Park during the most recent city council meeting.

As voting on the issue finished, 27 year-old Kourtney Stevenson pumped her fists in the air and cheered.

She had written the federal government to request funding for the project, and was involved in coming up with the design of the playground.

"There's not much around here for people with disabilities and that just means Moncton is becoming more inclusive, and that's what we want," said the 27-year-old, who uses a wheelchair because of cerebral palsy. "I'm so excited to see the final product in June."

A map of where the playground will be built in Moncton's Centennial Park (Submitted)

Dan Hicks, Moncton's supervisor of Parks and Leisure Services, said the playground will have many "inclusive" features.

The surfacing surrounding the equipment will be rubberized, making it wheelchair accessible, he said.

The play equipment itself has ramps and accessible platforms and a slide made specifically for children in wheelchairs.

"It's kind of large triangular shapes for children who have upper body strength. They can transfer out of their wheelchair at the base and pull themselves up to slide down," Hicks said.

There will be musical instruments for children with visual impairments, as well as panels that show American Sign Language alphabets and some braille alphabets as well.

The equipment will be painted bright red and blue. The high contrast, Hicks said, would make it easier for children with visual impairments to distinguish the different parts.

'On the verge of no longer being safe'

The new playground will replace existing equipment at Centennial Park that's more than 20 years old, and according to a report by city staff, has reached the end of its "useful life" and is on the verge of "no longer being safe."

The playground will cost around $350,000 to build, with the federal government contributing $50,000 from its disability fund.

A request for proposals has already gone out, and the American company Miracle Recreation will build the playground designed by Ontario-based PlayPower LT.

Hicks said the plan is to have the park completed on or before June 22.

"It's long overdue quite frankly," Hicks said.