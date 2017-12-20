The head of Moncton's hotel association says the addition of another multi-million dollar hotel to the city will likely drive occupancy rates down, at a time when hotel rooms in the city are often underoccupied.

On Monday night, Moncton council approved the $3 million dollar sale of a plot of downtown real estate to the Corey Craig Group to make way for a 120-room Hyatt Hotel.

The hotel is expected to cost $17 million to build.

It's one of four hotels set to be built in the city in the next few years.

This year the occupancy rate for Moncton's 2,200 hotel rooms was about 64 per cent, said Ray Roberge, the general manager of the Delta Beausejour and the president of the Greater Moncton Hotel Association.

"It's a decent occupancy, but certainly not a great occupancy," he said.

Roberge said he expects the four projects to add another 500 to 600 rooms, which will probably drive the annual overall occupancy rate down even further.

"You're not necessarily going to find 500 or 600 additional people coming to Moncton just because they built a new hotel," he said.

More hotels, bigger events

But building more hotels also means the city can attract bigger events, which is good for the hotel industry in Moncton, he said.

That being said, there aren't exactly city-wide events "falling from the sky everyday," he said.

Ray Roberge is the president of the Greater Moncton Hotel Association. (CBC)

"During peak months, peak times, we'll be able to attract more. But during leaner months, tougher months, which is about eight months of the year over here, then it's going to be very tough for certain hotels," he said.

"So there's positive and then there's negative to the added supply."

On Monday night, Moncton council members and those in the public gallery were ecstatic about the sale.

A round of applause rang out through council chambers as the motion to sell the land was approved.

Mayor Dawn Arnold thanked the developer and said the city is "thrilled with this."