Codiac Regional RCMP are searching for two "persons of interest" in connection with the death of a 47-year-old man who was found stabbed behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a telephone pole in Moncton on Tuesday.

Police have released security video images of the two people they want to question in the case, which is now being treated as a homicide, Const. Hans Ouellette said in a statement.

The individuals were seen leaving the Elmwood Drive area in a vehicle described as a dark-coloured Buick Allure, said Ouellette.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time, he said.

​Officers responded to a complaint of a fight in the parking lot of a motel on Elmwood Drive on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, the fight was over, but they discovered a car had crashed into a telephone pole on nearby Stone Avenue.

Inside the car, police discovered the driver had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and later pronounced dead.

The security video images released on Wednesday appear to show a woman arriving at a motel on Elmwood Drive at 11:08 a.m. and leaving with a man around 1:11 p.m. (RCMP)

The three security stills released on Wednesday are time-stamped between 11:08 a.m. and 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday.

They appear to show a woman arriving at a motel on Elmwood Drive in the morning and leaving with a man in the afternoon.

The Codiac Regional RCMP's major crime unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the identities or whereabouts of the two people in the photos, or about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).