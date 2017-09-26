A 31-year-old Moncton man is facing 19 charges, including break and enter, sexual assault and unlawful confinement, after an armed home invasion in the city's Oak subdivision last week.
Codiac Regional RCMP continue to seek the public's help in locating a second man, who may have been involved in the early morning incident on Eaglewood Drive on Sept. 22, Sgt. Louis Robichaud said in a statement Tuesday.
Police say two people in the home were assaulted and threatened by two men armed with long barrel guns at around 1:20 a.m.
The intruders fled with electronics and an undisclosed amount of money. One man was later arrested in the area.
The homeowners were taken to hospital with minor injuries and released, said Robichaud.
The accused appeared in Moncton provincial court on Monday and was charged with:
- Two counts of robbery with a firearm.
- Two counts of pointing a firearm.
- Two counts of unlawful confinement.
- Two counts of assault with a weapon.
- Two counts of uttering threats.
- Two counts of disguise with intent.
- Sexual assault with use of a firearm.
- Sexual assault.
- Break and enter.
- Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose.
- Using a firearm in the commission of an offence.
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm,
- Possession of a weapon contrary to an order.
He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting TIP212 + your message to 'CRIMES' (274637), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.