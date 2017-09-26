A 31-year-old Moncton man is facing 19 charges, including break and enter, sexual assault and unlawful confinement, after an armed home invasion in the city's Oak subdivision last week.

Codiac Regional RCMP continue to seek the public's help in locating a second man, who may have been involved in the early morning incident on Eaglewood Drive on Sept. 22, Sgt. Louis Robichaud said in a statement Tuesday.

Police say two people in the home were assaulted and threatened by two men armed with long barrel guns at around 1:20 a.m.

The intruders fled with electronics and an undisclosed amount of money. One man was later arrested in the area.

The homeowners were taken to hospital with minor injuries and released, said Robichaud.