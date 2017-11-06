As Moncton city council gets ready to decide the fate of a sports field near the former Moncton high school, the MLA for the area is wading into the debate.

Liberal Chris Collins, who represents Moncton Centre, said he's worried that if Heritage Developments isn't given approval to add 351 parking spaces in the lot adjoining the school and another 559 on the former football field, the company could walk away from the project.

"This is a very reputable company and they say that they don't have to do this project," Collins said. "They really don't have to do the project and to do it it needs to be viable. I can understand that it's a business perspective on it, and it scares me for them to walk away from the deal, We don't have a lot of options outside of the Heritage option for this building."

Liberal MLA Chris Collins, who represents Moncton Centre, says the future of the former high school building will be at stake if the sports field can't be converted to a parking lot. (CBC)

The provincial government announced in August that Heritage Developments would buy the building and land for $1 million.

The developer has asked the city to rezone the land from community use to mixed use, allowing for commercial tenants such as a call centre.

But the request to replace the sports field with a parking lot is drawing protest.

Residents opposed to the plan have created a petition and are encouraging others to contact local politicians to voice their opposition.

The Petitcodiac Watershed Alliance has filed a written objection because of concerns about the increased risk of flooding a parking lot would cause.

Dozens of residents attended a meeting in mid-October to voice their concerns about the zoning change, and the city's planning advisory committee voted Oct. 25. to recommend against the rezoning.

Collins said his main concern is saving the 82-year-old building.

"It costs the province of New Brunswick $20,000 a month for heat and lights in that building, and every day that it remains empty it goes into decay," he said. "It needs to be revitalized and it's an important icon for the people of this city and it needs to be saved."

Collins said he understands the parking lot have an impact on the neighbourhood, but he doesn't want the project to fall through.

"This is difficult for me because this affects my constituents, but I have to look at the bigger picture here and think that the potential of losing that building concerns me a lot as well and I just can't allow that to happen," he said.

Collins said councillors need to weigh the pros and cons, but they should understand the future of the building is at stake, not just the fate of the sports field, he said.

The rezoning application will be heard by council at a public hearing Monday night.

Council may vote on the rezoning changes or defer or table the matter.