Snubbed development group pleased with progress at Moncton High building

Things didn't turn out as planned for a non-profit group that hoped to be part of the redevelopment of the former Moncton High School.

MH Renaissance Inc., a group that spent more than three years on a proposal to turn the school into a cultural and performing arts space, seems to have been shut out of the final plans for the building.

"It didn't unfold the way we necessarily wanted it to," Dennis Cochrane, president of MH Renaissance, said Friday.

On Thursday, the province announced a final agreement to sell most of the school property for $1 million to Heritage Developments, which will put nearly $10 million into fixing it up.

But the agreement is different from the one promised last August by Premier Brian Gallant, when he announced Heritage Developments had been chosen to rescue the empty building and turn it into a space for both commerce and the arts.

Although MH Renaissance's proposal wasn't accepted by the province, Gallant said in announcing the agreement in principle that the group would work in partnership with Heritage Developments to develop the arts portion of the project.

A few months later, Cochrane was already expressing disappointment that Heritage Developments seemed to have abandoned the promised partnership.

Finance Minister Cathy Rogers announced the province is investing $4 million in repairs to the building. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

This was confirmed Thursday, when the province announced the final agreement with Heritage Developments, which now plans to turn most of the building into office space.

The province will hang on to what it called the "heritage portions," including the 1,300-seat school theatre, for future development as a community arts centre.

The province will also retain ownership of the heritage portions and spend about $4 million to renovate the space to occupational standards. Once the theatre renovation is complete, the provincial government will transfer the theatre to Heritage Developments, under certain conditions.

The province's announcement made no mention of a role for MH Renaissance, although Cochrane tried to see the apparent rejection in a good light.

"At the end of the day the good news is that building will be maintained, the theatre will be redeveloped."

No role to play

"There's no role for us to play and we're fine with that," he said. "The satisfaction we should have is we really kept this project alive for three years and at the end of the day the vision for this theatre looks like it's going to be achieved."

Although he's happy the old school will include a theatre, Cochrane said he would've liked to see things done a bit differently.

Dennis Cochrane, president of MH Renaissance Inc., says his group received a lot of support from the community. ((CBC))

"It's a little odd the province is keeping ownership of the theatre and spending all this money and then eventually turning it back over," he said.

Cochrane said he was hoping to turn the theatre into a not-for-profit foundation first so it could access federal funding for theatre renovations.

MH Renaissance also wanted more involvement from the public in the project.

"Our vision involved creating a performing arts centre, having various members of the various artistic groups being represented in the committee, trying to meet the needs that they had and the needs greater Moncton had," he said.

"[It's] a little harder for our government to do that, but nonetheless that's the choice they made."

The 82-year-old Gothic Revival-style stone building sat vacant for nearly three years. It closed in 2015, when a new school was built on the outskirts of the city.

It's one of the most significant architectural landmarks in downtown Moncton, but it needs a new roof and has structural problems, mould and asbestos.

Chris Evers of Heritage Developments said the province has until 2020 to renovate the theatre, but the company has until 2019 to fix the rest of the building before turning it into office space.

And it's still looking for a tenant.

Cochrane has said Heritage Developments has a good track record of redeveloping heritage buildings, including the Capitol Theatre, Heritage Court, Marven's Place, the Atlantic Lottery Corp. headquarters in Moncton and Ganong Place in St. Stephen.

He said his group received a lot of support from the business community in the area and the public.

"We'll take a look at our operations, do our internal housekeeping and then look at wrapping up."