Old Moncton High to be converted into office space, community arts centre

Part of the old Moncton High School will soon be converted into office space and the theatre will become a community arts centre, the provincial government announced on Thursday.

Heritage Developments Ltd. will purchase most of the property for $1 million, said Finance Minister Cathy Rogers.

The province will retain ownership of the heritage portions, including the theatre, and spend about $4 million to renovate the space to occupational standards, said Rogers, speaking on behalf of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Fraser.

​"Arts, culture and heritage are an important part of what makes New Brunswick the best place to live, work and raise a family," she said.

"This project will identify the Greater Moncton region as the arts and culture hub of the Maritimes."

The 82-year-old Gothic Revival-style building closed in 2015, when a new school was built on the outskirts of the city. (Karin Reid-LeBlanc/CBC News)

The provincial government reached an agreement in principle last summer to save and redevelop the building, avoiding demolition and maintaining the auditorium and gymnasium for community use.

That agreement has now been finalized, said Rogers.

The 82-year-old Gothic Revival-style stone building, which sat vacant for nearly three years, is considered one of the most significant architectural landmarks in downtown Moncton.

It closed in 2015, when a new school was built on the outskirts of the city.

Heritage Developments has until 2019 to finish repairs to building, officials said.

It's still looking for a tenant.

Once the theatre renovation is complete, the provincial government "may convey the property to Heritage Developments if they meet certain conditions such as securing affordable leases with non-profit cultural organizations," officials said.