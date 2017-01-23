The spokesperson for a group wanting to redevelop the former Moncton High School building says he hopes the proposal is accepted — whether or not it includes moving the public library.
Dennis Cochrane presented the group's business plan for a performing arts centre and office space to Moncton city council at a committee of the whole meeting on behalf of MH Renaissance Inc.
The capital cost of the project is $22.3 million dollars.
- 'Last-minute proposal' for old Moncton high school divides council
- Take a virtual reality tour of old but transformed Moncton high school
- Developer awaits answer on proposal for old Moncton high school
The group is asking for nearly $2.4 million from the city, which would include a capital contribution, a 10-year operational heritage grant and a $575,000 lease for library space.
The group will also ask for federal funding and approximately $6 million from the province.
Library was recently renovated
The plan to move the library has been controversial because the existing building was recently renovated and costs the city just $1 a month in rent — though maintenance and parking costs another $567,000 every month.
Cochrane told council using the library as a main tenant in the redeveloped high school makes sense.
But the plan is not cast in stone, and Cochrane said the group "probably made a mistake" by suggesting the library's relocation.
In December, the city said an independent analysis of the the implications of moving the library was underway and a staff report on the findings would be provided by the end of February.
"We know the next steps you're going to do the study on the library and we're pleased about that — maybe not how long it took to get it but nonetheless we're pleased," Cochrane said.
Group wants to preserve building
Cochrane answered questions on the proposal for councillors.
He said the idea is to preserve the building, and provide a blank slate for a tenant like the library.
"You have a consultant doing work on the library. Our space will be ready...you fill it up with good library stuff, that's what you guys do," he said.
"And your consultant is going to tell you what it's going to cost to do that."
But as a taxpayer, Cochrane told council he wouldn't support moving the library if the cost would be exorbitant.
"But if it's practical and reasonable and you're going to end up with a more modern facility with better access, better parking then that's a choice you have to make," he said.
"But if it's a bizarre number don't do that. We don't want that. We don't want to be a dog in a manger.
"We want to be a vibrant project. We think it will fit. What you've got to do is sift out what's real and what's imaginary."
- Poll finds 'strong majority' support moving Moncton Public Library
- Moncton delays vote on turning old high school into cultural centre
- Moving Moncton Public Library to old Moncton High debated
Plans for another proposal remain private
Last week, city council voted to support another proposal for the former Moncton High School.
That plan remains private.
Council said it was up to the authors of the proposal, Terra Trust and Bird Construction, to decide when to let the public know what they have in mind.
"We need a decision eventually and I think you'll make it with due diligence once you get that information and so on," he told council.
"Then you have to decide if you're going to become a tenant, if it's going to be the library or something else that's a reasonable decision."
After about an hour, Mayor Dawn Arnold thanked Cochrane and MH Renaissance Inc. for the presentation on what she called a "very, very emotional issue."
"I think the crux of it will really get down to what are the real square foot costs of putting a state of the art library into a building from 1935," said Arnold.
"So we will be able to have a better idea of that at the end of February. And we all have to do our due diligence. We all as you so aptly said have to do what's best for all citizens of our community and I think you can count on this council to do that."