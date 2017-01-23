The spokesperson for a group wanting to redevelop the former Moncton High School building says he hopes the proposal is accepted — whether or not it includes moving the public library.



Dennis Cochrane presented the group's business plan for a performing arts centre and office space to Moncton city council at a committee of the whole meeting on behalf of MH Renaissance Inc.



The capital cost of the project is $22.3 million dollars.

The group is asking for nearly $2.4 million from the city, which would include a capital contribution, a 10-year operational heritage grant and a $575,000 lease for library space.

The group will also ask for federal funding and approximately $6 million from the province.

Library was recently renovated

The plan to move the library has been controversial because the existing building was recently renovated and costs the city just $1 a month in rent — though maintenance and parking costs another $567,000 every month.

Cochrane told council using the library as a main tenant in the redeveloped high school makes sense.

But the plan is not cast in stone, and Cochrane said the group "probably made a mistake" by suggesting the library's relocation.

Spokesperson Dennis Cochrane speaks to Moncton City Council about MH Renaissance Inc.'s $22.3 million plan to redevelop what was formerly Moncton High School. (Kate Letterick, CBC News )

In December, the city said an independent analysis of the the implications of moving the library was underway and a staff report on the findings would be provided by the end of February.

"We know the next steps you're going to do the study on the library and we're pleased about that — maybe not how long it took to get it but nonetheless we're pleased," Cochrane said.

Group wants to preserve building

Cochrane answered questions on the proposal for councillors.

He said the idea is to preserve the building, and provide a blank slate for a tenant like the library.

"You have a consultant doing work on the library. Our space will be ready...you fill it up with good library stuff, that's what you guys do," he said.

"And your consultant is going to tell you what it's going to cost to do that."

An audience gathered on Monday at Moncton City Hall to learn about another proposal to redevelop Moncton High School. (Kate Letterick, CBC News)

But as a taxpayer, Cochrane told council he wouldn't support moving the library if the cost would be exorbitant.

"But if it's practical and reasonable and you're going to end up with a more modern facility with better access, better parking then that's a choice you have to make," he said.

"But if it's a bizarre number don't do that. We don't want that. We don't want to be a dog in a manger.

"We want to be a vibrant project. We think it will fit. What you've got to do is sift out what's real and what's imaginary."

Plans for another proposal remain private

Last week, city council voted to support another proposal for the former Moncton High School.

That plan remains private.

Council said it was up to the authors of the proposal, Terra Trust and Bird Construction, to decide when to let the public know what they have in mind.

Mayor Dawn Arnold thanked Cochrane and MH Renaissance Inc. for the presentation on what she called a "very, very emotional issue." (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"We need a decision eventually and I think you'll make it with due diligence once you get that information and so on," he told council.

"Then you have to decide if you're going to become a tenant, if it's going to be the library or something else that's a reasonable decision."

After about an hour, Mayor Dawn Arnold thanked Cochrane and MH Renaissance Inc. for the presentation on what she called a "very, very emotional issue."

"I think the crux of it will really get down to what are the real square foot costs of putting a state of the art library into a building from 1935," said Arnold.

"So we will be able to have a better idea of that at the end of February. And we all have to do our due diligence. We all as you so aptly said have to do what's best for all citizens of our community and I think you can count on this council to do that."