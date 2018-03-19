Seven months after the provincial government announced an agreement in principle to save the old Moncton High School, that deal has yet to be finalized.

Under the agreement, Heritage Developments was to buy the building and a portion of the athletic field from the province for $1 million.​

But the property has yet to change hands, prompting questions in the legislature from Riverview MLA Bruce Fitch on Friday.

Fitch wanted to know how much the province may be spending on building improvements and whether it guaranteed any loans to push the deal through.

Premier Brian Gallant jumped in to field Fitch's questions but didn't supply the details the Progressive Conservative MLA sought.

"We figured out a way to do what was necessary to ensure that building would continue to serve the social fabric and economy of the people of Moncton," Gallant said.

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said that over the winter, minor repairs have been carried out at the high school, costing about $5,000.

Under a deal with the province, the former Moncton High building is to be bought by Heritage Developments Ltd. The company says the initial tenant for the site is no longer in the plans. (Submitted)

The province has granted Heritage Developments an extension to continue its due diligence on the proposal, said Ross Carpenter, the vice-president of operations.

Carpenter said a tenant Heritage Developments hoped to have in the building won't sign on after all.

But that isn't preventing the company from moving forward.

"Things are good," Carpenter said. "We are finalizing paperwork with the province and we're hopeful we can get that before the end of the month.

"We want to make sure we have everything covered off before we take it on. Masonry, roof, structural [components,] there's a lot involved with the older structures."

In August, the province announced Heritage Developments would purchase the former school and a portion of its athletic field for $1 million. (Tori Weldon/CBC News)

Carpenter said nothing is holding the company back from buying the building, even without tenants lined up.

"Our primary focus is figuring out how do we save the building, and obviously come up with a leasing and development plan going forward," he said.

Chris Collins, the MLA for Moncton Centre, told Information Morning Moncton on Monday that he is "very confident" the sale will go through.

"I'd be surprised if it didn't go ahead," Collins said.

Moncton Centre Liberal MLA Chris Collins said he is "very confident" the sale of the former Moncton High School will go ahead. (CBC)

Collins said that based on conversations he's had with Carpenter, the condition of the building is the company's biggest priority.

"They were rushed to close the deal so they would provide a space for the people they were negotiating with at first. Now it's not as big of a rush," said Collins.

"They would go ahead with the project regardless of the renters. They also would like to have an indication of who will fill the space, then they can do construction and expansion of the building to accommodate renters."

'Rest assured'

In August, Gallant announced the former high school would be renovated and repurposed to house non-profit arts and cultural organizations as well as some businesses under an agreement in principle with Heritage Developments.

The 82-year-old Gothic Revival-style stone building in downtown Moncton has sat vacant since 2015 when a new high school opened on the outskirts of the city.

Heritage Developments previously said it plans to lease spaces, such as the gymnasium and auditorium, to various arts groups.

It will also have some businesses as tenants.

"I think it's good news for Moncton, and for people who love that building," Collins said.

"People who live in the city can rest assured as well."