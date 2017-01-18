A Moncton city councillor is questioning the timing and the cost of fundraising to help complete the downtown events centre.

City council voted Monday to hire Toronto-based Ketchum Canada Inc. to help raise $5 million for the project.

The city will pay $351,000 plus HST, along with a $75,000 contingency fee to cover expenses, such as travel, accommodations and marketing materials.

Coun. Paul Pellerin was the only councillor to vote against the motion.

"I don't know if it's justified or not," said Pellerin. "I do find the fact that we're a year-and-a-half from completion and that now we're thinking about $5 million — from a business perspective, this should have been done as soon as the shovels hit the ground," he said.

Pellerin said the financial plan in 2015 included raising $5 million for the centre, which is expected to have a final cost of more than $100 million. But the money wasn't budgeted in the original plan.

​Pellerin is concerned the city is paying a lot to raise the money and wonders what will happen if the $5 million goal is not met.

"You've got a lot of organizations, for example the University of Moncton, who's doing a great big fundraising campaign. You've got Friends of the Moncton Hospital. You've got Vitalité Network — everybody's out there hitting the pavement and doing some canvassing trying to get those same dollars." Pellerin said.

"I'm quite concerned we're not going to reach the $5 million mark and what that means on the taxpayers of Moncton."

Mayor says expertise needed

Mayor Dawn Arnold says fundraising is a tough business that takes a lot of work and the city doesn't necessarily have that kind of expertise in-house.

She says the first thing Ketchum Canada Inc. will do is see if $5 million is a realistic goal.

"The situation is that the first $33,000 is going to be doing kind of a scan of the community — a real assessment to find out what out what's realistic what we really can raise in our community, so that's the very first part of it," Arnold said.

"It is a lot of money I agree, but it is also a lot of work and a very, very competitive environment right now," she said.

Pellerin said he's still not sure spending nearly $479,000 to raise $5 million is a good idea.

But he says even though he voted against it, he hopes it works for the sake of taxpayers.

"Here we are, we're hiring a company and they're going to do a study to see if $5 million is actually achievable and then, based on that, they're going to guide us, hopefully, to reach those funds."

At Monday's council meeting, Arnold asked Gregg Houser of the city's finance department what happens if the money isn't raised. Houser said the $5 million would have to be found within the city's budget.

"So we don't really have a choice, we have to go ahead with this?" Arnold asked.

"We have to get as much as we can, yes." replied Houser.

City officials say the contract can be terminated at any time with 30 days' notice.