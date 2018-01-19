He was a familiar face on Main Street in downtown Moncton.

With his weathered skin, grey beard and cane, Frenchie, as he was known by most, was often seen panhandling for change.

On Wednesday night, Frenchie, whose given name was Ronald Joseph Albenie LeBlanc, died following a battle with cancer. He turned 68 last week.

Serge Martin struck up a friendship with Frenchie after taking his photo a few years ago. (Serge Martin/Submitted)

Serge Martin is a photographer who met LeBlanc about five years ago.

"He was walking up the street and I looked at that face and I thought, God, I need a picture of that."

That encounter led to a friendship between the two men.

Martin sells pictures of homeless people at the Marché Moncton Market, giving 20 per cent of the proceeds back to his subjects. LeBlanc was one of his favourites.

"One of the things he said was when you're on the street you're invisible. So I started to sell the pictures, show the pictures and talk to people about the guys on the street at the market and we became friends," he said.

"Frenchie was a kind and generous soul once you got to know him. He was rough on the edges," Martin said. "He left nobody indifferent."

Growing up in Shediac, Frenchie moved out west to work as a roofer, but moved back to New Brunswick about 10 years ago. (Serge Martin )

LeBlanc grew up in Shediac. His sister, Joanne Petitpas says Frenchie left home at an early age and worked for Campbell Amusements, making cotton candy and candy apples.

Eventually he moved out west, where he worked for years as a roofer. Petitpas says he ended up falling and hurting himself, got hooked on pain medication, and ended up with a drug problem on the streets of Vancouver.

He returned to Moncton about ten years ago.

Friend and photographer Serge Martin says when he first saw Frenchie he knew he wanted to take his picture. (Serge Martin/Submitted)

Petitpas says although he didn't have much, he wouldn't hestitate to reach out to others.

"He's helped many people in life. He always was generous he would feed people. He'd taken people off the street that he knew he would feed him. He would try to clothe them he would tell them where services were he always was a kind and generous person," Petitpas said.

Petitpas says her brother started getting Canada Pension benefits when he turned 65 and he was able to get an apartment.

Moncton councillor-at-large Greg Turner said Frenchie was a fixture in the downtown core, and really "grasped what was going on in the downtown area." (Serge Martin/Submitted)

Moncton councillor-at-large Greg Turner ran a business on Main Street for years. He said LeBlanc was a fixture in the downtown core.

"He was very observant. He really grasped what was going on in the downtown area," he said.

"A lot of people might have dismissed him because of his street smarts but the reality is he was very observant and very in tune with what was happening on the streets. I enjoyed my chats with him."

A video taken in 2012 shows LeBlanc handing out flowers to people exiting Moncton's Capital Theatre.

Although LeBlanc didn't have an easy life, he was always upbeat and positive, Turner said.

"Everybody has a legacy and he touched a lot of people in downtown Moncton and over the years. People might not quite have known who he was, but they saw him, they recognized him, and I think they had time for him," he said.

"And that's the important thing he certainly had time for everybody and everybody had time for him."

"He will be missed," Martin says. (Serge Martin )

Martin says LeBlanc will be missed.

"We had the talk Frenchie and I about the funeral and I told Frenchie, Frenchie there's going to be at least two hundred people when you die and the brightness of his eyes—that smile it was just awesome," he said.

"I think I was lucky to have him as a friend."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.