Moncton rallies to help flood victims

People in Moncton may not have been affected by devastating floodwaters from the St. John River, but many are stepping up to offer support to their fellow New Brunswickers who have.

On Saturday night, musician Alex Madsen and the Moncton Elks Lodge are planning a benefit concert for flood victims with all of the proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross.

Elks Lodge president, John Maisey, said his in-laws live along the St. John River in Maugerville and he understands how difficult the past two weeks have been.

Canadian looking to help those affected by flooding in New Brunswick can make a donation by visiting: <a href="https://t.co/GkW3MAQFPo">https://t.co/GkW3MAQFPo</a> <br>or call 1 800 418 1111 toll free or text FLOODS to 30333 for $10 donation. Thank you for your support. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBFloods?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBFloods</a> <a href="https://t.co/910qos6VrJ">https://t.co/910qos6VrJ</a> —@CanRedCrossATL

"We know an awful lot of people in the area so we've been looking for a way to help … a lot of people want to help their fellow New Brunswickers," Maisey told Information Morning Moncton.

When he suggested a benefit to Madsen, it took the Divorcees member about 30 seconds to say yes, Maisey said.

"I thought it was a really great idea," Madsen said. "I grew up in Nashwaaksis on the north side of Fredericton … I saw a photo and I saw that where I used to stand in line to wait for the bus was underwater and I know a lot of friends and family that are in that area that have had damage."

Many people were forced to leave their flooded homes on Fredericton's north side. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Madsen is donating his time on Saturday night and expects many fellow musicians will join him.

"I decided to donate a portion of what I would have earned, so I'm going to give back as well to get the ball rolling."

Maisey said he hasn't set a goal for the fundraiser, but "more is always better."

"It's been a stressful time for anybody that knows anybody in the affected area ... you don't realize the stress that's there, so this is a good way and an outlet to unwind and do some good and help the community."

The show starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Moncton Elks Lodge at 12 Weldon St.

Firefighter home after helping victims

Mitch Short, the Riverview Fire Department deputy chief, returned home on Tuesday after spending nearly a week helping flood victims in the Grand Lake area.

We weren't there to assist them in staying ... but to let them know that they weren't alone. - Deputy Chief Mitch Short, Riverview Fire Dept.

He said when the call came for firefighters with boats or 4 x 4 trucks to respond he was happy to help and said it meant something to be there for the people of the province.

Short's job was to check on people who chose to remain in their homes.

"We weren't there to assist them in staying ... but to let them know that they weren't alone," he said.

The main conclusion Short reached after his experience in the flooded areas is that New Brunswickers will always help one another.

"There are resources there to help people and this was a really good example where all levels of government came together to provide those resources," he said.

"Right from the federal government down to local service districts and people really don't need to be afraid they're going to be completely put out on their own and have no help and no way to get out."

Short said he will also remember the importance of being kind and understanding when people are struggling.

He recalled an instance during the flooding when he suggested a man turn off a pump that was having no effect.

Short said he decided not to argue the point when the man told him he was going to keep it running because the sound was comforting to his wife.