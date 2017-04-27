A fire at a RV dealership in Moncton caused extensive damage to two vehicles that were parked in a service bay on Wednesday night.

The fire, which started around 10 p.m., ended up spreading from the vehicles to the service bay.

Paul Bruens, platoon chief with the Moncton Fire Department, said when firefighters arrived on scene, flames were coming through the roof.

He said the location of the fire made it difficult for firefighters.

There were no injuries during the fire and 15 firefighters were on scene for about two hours.

The dealership is located at the corner of Edinburgh Drive and Berry Mills Road in Moncton.

No employees were on site during the time of the fire.

"Firefighters did an excellent job maintaining the fire," he said.

Bruens said the fire is still under investigation and inspectors will be back on scene on Thursday morning to determine the cause of the fire.