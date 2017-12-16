Codiac RCMP are investigating a fire at a Moncton rooming house Thursday night that has been called suspicious.

Police and fire crews responded to a call of a fire on Killiam Drive shortly before midnight.

Fire crews work to extinguish a blaze at a building in Moncton late Thursday night. (Submitted by Wade Perry )

Residents who were in the building at the time managed to escape the blaze safety and no injuries were reported, according to an RCMP press release.

However, the building, which was a rooming house, sustained extensive damage.

Six people were displaced by the fire, according to the Red Cross. (Submitted by Wade Perry )

Six people were displaced as a result, the Canadian Red Cross said.

The Codiac RCMP and the fire marshall's office are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.