Early morning Moncton fire forces 12 people from their homes

12 people in Moncton have been displaced from their home after a vehicle fire spread to a residential building on Lutz Street.

The call came in to the Moncton Fire Department at about 4:30 Monday morning, with reports of light smoke in the area, said platoon chief Robert Brine

When crews arrived, they found an RV was fully engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to the home and also to the side of the MCA curling club building, he said.

No injuries were reported, Brine said.

Shortly after 6 a.m., fire crews were still on scene but had extinguished the majority of the blaze, he said.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to those displaced.