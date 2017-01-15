A fire at Lloyds of Moncton Saturday night did not cause serious damage to the building, says Captain Brian McDonald of the Moncton Fire Department.

He said the fire was in the bulkhead at the front of the store and there was little smoke and water damage to the party and special events supply store.

"It turned out to be very fortunate at the time of the evening there was still a lot of traffic and somebody noticed it and called right away."

​A passerby reported the fire at 7:30 p.m., saying flames could be seen coming from the front of the building and the main sign.

McDonald said three stations responded to the fire. "When engines arrived on scene there was visible fire showing from the roof line."

McDonald said firefighters cut through an old tar covered roof, cut a large hole in the bulkhead at the front of the store, and found the fire which was extinguished.

"The building owner was on the scene quite quickly and was happy the fire was contained so quickly and that it didn't spread to the actual inside. He was very happy there was very little damage done to his store."