A man has been rescued from an ice floe speeding down the Petitcodiac River this morning.

A rescue operation Thursday morning saw the man pass through the Petitcodiac Causeway gates, under the Gunningsville Bridge and past Chateau Moncton heading towards the Bay of Fundy on a fast current.

Reporters at the scene said he looked like he was freezing when he was pulled from the river, and was being treated by paramedics in an ambulance.

Earlier, firefighters tried to rescue the man by throwing ropes to him from the shore of the river, but they were unsuccessful.

Un homme dérive sur la rivière Petitcodiac à Moncton. Les pompiers tentent de le secourir. #icinb pic.twitter.com/eKaB7x3uKz — @nicpelRC

Eric Arsenault, chief of the Moncton Fire Department, said firefighters contacted the Canadian Coast Guard for assistance and fishermen from Alma were heading out on their boats to help.

Emergency crews are deploying teams to try and rescue the man adrift on the Petitcodiac River. (Pierre-Alexandre Bolduc/Radio-Cana)

Earlier this morning, Arsenault said the man's chances of survival were better if he stayed on the ice floe and didn't end up in the icy water.