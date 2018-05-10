This fire department's trash is another fire department's lifesaver

The Moncton fire department is donating decommissioned firefighting gear to Lyfe Aid, an organization that will deliver it to ill-equipped fire departments in Dominican Republic.

Paul Bruens, Moncton fire platoon chief, said the coats, jackets and rubber boats have been compiled over the last 10 years.

"We've been collecting the gear, washing it and putting it away so it can be re-used."

The donation consisted of 118 jackets and pants, helmets, coveralls and two pairs of rubber boots.

Bruens explained that under North American standards, bunker gear, the protective gear worn by firefighters, has to be decommissioned after 10 years.

"As the firefighters received new gear, we kept it still in good condition and we've been stockpiling it."

He said the fire department was approached by Sandra and Bob Allaby of Saint John, the founders of Lyfe Aid.

"They asked us if we had any surplus gear, which we do."

He said this kind of initiative isn't new, and the department was saving the gear with hopes of finding an organization to give it to.

"It's being re-purposed. It's not being disposed of."

The Moncton Fire Department allocates $40,000 to $50,000 a year to buying protective gear.