After suspicious fire, wheelchair-accessible playground to be rebuilt

All that is left of Moncton's first accessible playground is a skeleton of equipment after a suspicious fire caused more than $70,000 worth of damage at Fairview Knoll Park.

RCMP continue to investigate the Friday night fire in the park that sits between McLaughlin Drive and Elmwood Drive.

Dan Hicks, director of parks and leisure operations for the City of Moncton, said it is sad to see the renovations that were just completed in the fall go up in flames.

"Pretty dismayed," he said. "I've heard a number of people asking if we could find these individuals and hold them to account for what they've done," he told Information Morning Moncton.

The accessible section of the playground was destroyed by the suspicious fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact Codiac RCMP or Crimestoppers. (Hillary Sparks/Facebook)

"All in all we spent about $1 million on the park reconstruction, which was comprised of basketball courts, splash pad, shelter, accessible trails and our first accessible playground in the city."

The play area that was destroyed had a rubberized surface, so people with mobility challenges and wheelchairs could access the equipment.

Repairs in time for summer

Hicks said he has already met with the insurance adjuster and the City of Moncton plans to replace the damaged equipment, although it will likely take until the end of June.

In the meantime, Hicks said, the damaged area of the park has been cordoned off and the remaining play equipment is safe, as is the splash pad.

"There's lots to do at the park — please show up and use what's still there. Use the splash pad when the weather gets warmer and take advantage."

Hope they catch whoever did this. What's wrong with people today? >>> Fire destroys new playground equipment in Moncton <a href="https://t.co/0lauQtCY9U">https://t.co/0lauQtCY9U</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nb</a> —@NBTweeters

Hicks said the community is upset about the fire. He visited the park on Saturday when he heard about the damage and was speaking to one of the firefighters who had responded to the call.

"He was there with his three-year-old son and he remarked that it made him feel quite sad — you know almost as bad as he would have felt if he'd come around the corner and seen his own house on fire," he said.

"It's all pretty disappointing and disheartening that someone would do this ... and take such a beautiful place away from the people who were here to use it."

More security being considered

Hicks said the park has a "reasonable amount" of lighting, but he is now considering more to prevent future vandalism.

He is also looking into adding security cameras at Fairview Knoll Park and other facilities in the city.

"But overall [vandalism] happens typically in the middle of the night, when most people are sleeping, and it's a real shame that a few people think their fun is more important than the rest of the community."