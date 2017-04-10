At a special council meeting on Monday, Moncton city council approved $4.3 million be spent on the plaza in front of the still-under construction downtown centre.

A year ago, then city manager Jacques Dubé estimated the plaza would cos, "about $2 million." While the approved amount is more than double that, city staff say $4.3 million won't put the total cost of the project above budgeted $104 million.

Isabelle LeBlanc said more the accurate number is the larger $4.3 million because last year's estimate wasn't based on itemized costs.

"Now we know," she said.

The City of Moncton's Isabelle LeBlanc said the cost of the downtown centre is still within the $104 million budget. (CBC)

The plaza will feature an oval that will act as a rink four months of the year, and a place to watch shows happening on the bandstand stage the rest of the year. Also in the plans are green spaces for people to play, walk and sit, and a gazebo, designed to give visitors a shady place to rest.

Councilor Bryan Butler asked city staff what kind of effect the price tag is going to have on citizens.

"It's such a beautiful building, I don't want it looking cheap, but people should realize it could cost us in the tax rate," he said.

Gregg Houser, deputy treasurer replied that there are three options for the city to consider.

"We've got reserves, debt and potentially the tax rate but that's obviously not the direction we want to go."

The $104 million downtown centre in Moncton is expected to open in September 2018. (City of Moncton)

Mayor Dawn Arnold then asked for confirmation that the funds going toward the plaza will not put the building's price tag over the $104 million total expected cost.

"My understanding of this is still in the realm of the contingency allowance that we have for this project, so this technically, at this point is not over budget," said Arnold.

To which Houser replied, "No, it's not over budget."

The downtown centre is scheduled to open in September of 2018. Bird Construction will work on the plaza at the same time as it is finishing the centre.

Catherine Dallaire, general manager of parks and leisure, culture and heritage, said the plaza should be done by the same date.

