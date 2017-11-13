People counting on a new pool for children in Moncton's east end next summer are upset the project has been delayed and is now over budget.

Councillors learned from city staff Friday that the project will not be completed by next summer as planned.

"It boggles my mind … the youth in this city don't seem to be a priority," said Pikey French, executive director of the Moncton East Youth Centre.

The pool at the youth centre closed in 2013 because of maintenance problems.

A year later, city council voted to replace it, but nothing happened, and residents have lobbied for something to be done.

On May 15, 2017, city council voted again to go ahead with a new pool.

"This has been going on since 2013, since August 2013, we have been assured by the previous mayor, by this council, 'Yes your pool is going to become a reality,' and we get this?" French said.

Moncton councillors learned from city staff on Friday that the east end pool would not be completed by next summer as planned. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"They just change their mind willy-nilly. I'm not a happy camper."

Jocelyn Cohoon, director of leisure services for the city, said $1 million was set aside for the pool, but estimates now put the cost at $2.1 million.

The project is in the design phase, and some problems have surfaced, she said.

"That pool has been there in excess of 30 years and we did have extensive cracking with that pool over the years," Cohoon said.

"The soil conditions are such that if you put a heavy pool on unstable soil it has the potential to move around so we need to have that soil stabilized or have a treatment to stabilize the pool when you build it, which is what we're going to be doing," she said.

Goal is a pool that will last

Cohoon said the city will be asking the province for help with funding.

The city wants to build a pool that will last, and if all goes as planned, it could open in 2019, she said.

Coun. Shawn Crossman, who represents the area where the pool will be built, expressed frustration with the delay and suggested the project, which will serve lower-income families, is being treated differently from other things the city has on the go.

"It's really sad when you have to have kids come out in front of city hall and actually picket city hall so that council can understand exactly what needs to be done for those unfortunate kids in the area … we're going to have another rally there'll be no question about it."

Crossman said he doesn't understand the delays, since other projects, including the downtown centre, have not run into similar obstacles.

Coun. Shawn Crossman said he was disappointed to hear the east end pool has been delayed after people in the community lobbied so hard for it. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"All those projects seem to go through pretty quick," he said.

"But when we're talking about a project that has less fortunate children at heart, and showing them the way they should develop and the way they can build partnerships and friendships, we turn our back on them — totally unacceptable."

French said plans for a $3.5 million outdoor pool at Centennial Park are moving along.

"Centennial Beach was not proposed until well after the east end pool, and why is it that Centennial — work will start on that but it won't start at the east end pool. No, that's just not right. That's no regard at all for what the citizens want," French said.