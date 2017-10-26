Design work has begun as Moncton city council spends between $250,000 and $300,000 to improve the tiny park in front of City Hall named in honour of Acadian poet Gérald Leblanc.

The green space was named after Leblanc in 2015, after the city faced backlash for its proposal to rename Robinson Court to honour the poet.

Many residents pointed out that Robinson Court was named in honour of William J. Robinson, the 19th century newspaper publisher, and that removing his name from the space didn't make sense.

Joanne Duguay, Moncton's cultural development officer, said the grass area in front of City Hall, which has been used as a small outdoor skating rink, will be removed and replaced with paving stones and 25 metres of granite and concrete seating.

"The skating area will be going to the Downtown Centre plaza so there is a brand new skating rink that's being built that will be available for the public next winter."

Landscape architect Jim Scott said his design aims to add the personality of Leblanc to the space.

"He was a great Acadian, he was a great bringer together of people so we wanted to create a common ground that really celebrated him."

Scott said the space will be lit at night and include chairs and tables that can be rearranged.

"We have a large plaza space that has informal, make your own seating so tables and chairs that you're able to move and adapt — do it any way you want," Scott said.

Gérald Leblanc Park, with new granite seats, a water feature and a work of art, is expected to be ready in time for the Congrès Mondial Acadien in 2019. (Submitted by Jim Scott)

Public art to be added

Duguay said a piece of public art, at a cost of between $2,500 and $3,000, is also planned for the park, although that money isn't in the current budget.

"I think it has to encompass and reflect who Gérald Leblanc was as a person and highlight some of his work."

"He has done so much to encourage youth in their cultural endeavours and not just in literarture alone but as well in music … if I think of Les Paiens — I know they were really encouraged by him," she said.

Landscape architect Jim Scott says the new design for the space at the corner of Botsford and Main streets will reflect the personality of the late Acadian poet Gérald Leblanc. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"He encouraged a whole generation of youth to just do their art and be creative, so the community owes a lot to him."

Duguay said the budget for work of art for the park could be increased.

"We also have a public art reserve that we can get money from as well to make it a bit more substantial in scope and a group of citizens that we worked with has also agreed to go to a community fundraising campaign," she said.

Duguay said the city hopes the park will be ready in time for the Congrès Mondial Acadien in August of 2019.