A controversial new communications strategy is being considered by Moncton city council and some councillors are not happy with what it contains.

City solicitor Nick Robichaud presented the policy at a committee of the whole meeting Monday.

The policy contains communication protocols for councillors and city staff. It includes guidelines for everything from receiving complaints to responding to requests for information

Coun. Paul Pellerin wasn't happy that the strategy included a new directive stating all media requests to elected officials and administrative staff must be referred to the city's director of communication.

Councillor Paul Pellerin says he won't be muzzled by a new communications strategy proposed by city staff. (Tori Weldon/CBC )

"I can tell you I will not be following that whether council approves it or not....I will not be muzzled," he said.

Pellerin pointed out that as one of the longest serving councillors, he had been in place even longer than the present city manager, mayor and director of communications.

"I'm quite competent of answering the media questions if need be, thank you very much."

Coun. Paulette Theriault also expressed her concern over the same directive.

"These are the people that I work for and I will never be muzzled in communicating anything to the citizens of our city," she said.

While Coun. Charles Leger said he agrees, he didn't see the policy as muzzling him. He added an elected official, he will always have the right to speak to whom ever he wishes.

Coun. Bryan Butler moved to table the discussion until more information is available and council agreed.