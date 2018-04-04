Moncton drops Medavie Blue Cross as benefits provider

Moncton dropped its longtime insurance provider Medavie Blue Cross this week after the city called for proposals for employee health and dental coverage.

Medavie has been the major provider since 2002. That was the last year the City of Moncton sought bids from the insurance industry, although staff could try to negotiate changes with the company every year.

This year, the city said it wanted to make sure it was getting the best deal.

Coun. Blair Lawrence, who voted to drop Medavie in favour of three other insurance providers, said it was a challenging and difficult decision.

"It's important to know the recommendation is not really one to drop Medavie … as much as it is to awarding it to three other bidders," Lawrence said.

"I think as part of good governance it was really vital, and I supported the motion that we put it out to market to see what was out there for competitive pricing, just to see in fact if we were getting the best service and product for our money."

Coun. Blair Lawrence voted in favour of awarding employee health and dental benefits to a new company. (Submitted)

Lawrence said there were 10 bidders for the health services coverage, and a three-stage analysis was done on each.

From there, came the recommendation to award the work to three providers — SunLife, SSQ and Green Shield.

Morneau Shepell, a Toronto human resources company, was hired to ensure the competition was fair and transparent, the city said.

"In the end, for the health and dental, there's a $600,000 saving annually, compared to what we've been paying previously," Lawrence said.

Although Medavie is a Moncton-based company, he said council has a legal obligation to follow a recommendation once a public procurement is undertaken.

"It's one of those tough things, you ask the question but if you don't like the answer you can't legally go against that kind of thing because there are implications for it."

Not all agree with change

Coun. Greg Turner, who voted against changing insurance companies, suggested the procurement process didn't accurately reflect what Medavie offers the city.

"Being a local businessman all my life and an entrepreneur, I have to look at all the factors that a company like Medavie Blue Cross brings to the table."

Turner said Medavie gives much more to Moncton than the savings the city will realize from abandoning it. It also employs 1,200 local people, he said.

Turner said staff should have negotiated better with Medavie if it wasn't happy with the benefits plans. Now, he said, he's worried what kind of message dropping Medavie sends to companies looking to invest in the city and province.

"It's not the message the economic development team want to be delivering, that's for sure."

Lawrence said the city will return to the market again for proposals in five years, and Medavie might be the successful company then.

Medavie disappointed

Greg Turner said not keeping Medavie Blue Cross as a service provider sends the wrong message. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

David Adams, Medavie Blue Cross's market leader for Atlantic Canada, issued a statement in response to a CBC request for an interview.

"We are disappointed that the city is choosing not to renew our contract for health benefits given our local footprint and significant workforce who call Moncton home.

"Medavie Blue Cross has grown and built national success from right here in Moncton. We remain extremely confident in our products and service offerings and the value we've provided to the city over the years.

"We've had a long-standing partnership with the City of Moncton and look forward to an opportunity to work with them again in the future."