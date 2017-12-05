Moncton city councillors approved a new contract for about 230 city hall employees on Monday night, including civilian members of Codiac RCMP, that will cost approximately $300,000 in salary increases and benefits.

The contract for members of the City Hall Employees Association (CHEA) expired in December of 2016. The union and the city met numerous times over 2017, but came to an impasse over wages. A strike vote was scheduled in late November, but CHEA members chose to accept the city's offer.

According to Isabelle LeBlanc, director of communications with the city of Moncton, "an offer was presented, was rejected, we went into mediation and then finally that same offer was accepted by the union."

The new contract offers a 6.5 per cent increase over four years.

Gregg Houser, deputy treasurer with the city, said the numbers will be rolled into the 2018 budget that be presented to council in two weeks.

Isabelle LeBlanc, director of communications for the City of Moncton. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"We had estimates based on directions from council and we had estimates through the negotiations as to what we felt would be reasonable result, so we put those in a contingency account assuming we'd settle sooner than later, which fortunately we did."

CHEA members negotiated a slight wage increase over the last contract in 2013. It saw a six per cent rise over four years.