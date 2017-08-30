Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's help after a Moncton church was vandalized with Satanic, anti-police and other graffiti.

St. Bernard's Roman Catholic Church on Botsford Street was targeted by vandals with black spray paint on Aug. 20, Const. Chris Fader said in a statement on Wednesday.

The church was built between 1887 and 1891, making it the city's first masonry church.

RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for the damage. (CBC)

The stone structure is a designated local historic place because of its significant Gothic Revival architecture, according to Canada's Historic Places website.

The graffiti was cleaned up by Downtown Moncton Centre-Ville Inc. as part of the graffiti management plan created by Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview, along with local businesses and volunteers, Fader said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).