It's possible the Grinch came early this year as two families in Moncton's Allison Heights neighbourhood are left wondering why their Christmas decorations were stolen from their front lawns over the weekend.

"We were backing our of our driveway to go to church [Sunday] morning and I looked out across the lawn and saw the extension chord with nothing plugged into it," Graham Hicks said.

His daughter asked why anyone would steal the family's two light projectors, but Hick's said it's a hard one to explain.

"They might show up on Kijiji for 10 or 15 bucks or something like that, but it's kind of silly because they aren't that expensive," he said.

The projectors provide a Christmas light show, and Graham's cost $40 each.

When the Bishops returned to their home on Sunday, all they found left of their Christmas light projector was the extension cord. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

He said he soon noticed the Bishop family, neighbours across the street, were also victims of the Christmas lights heist. His wife contacted them immediately.

Aleisha Bishop said she was relieved to pull up to her home and see some decorations remained.

"I had stuff given to me by my aunt who passed away recently," Bishop said, gesturing toward a wooden snowman and a sign that says, "Joy," both sitting on the front doorstep. "Thankfully, it's still here."

Even though her favourite decorations were left, Bishop found it upsetting the thief took the light projector. So did her two sons, eight and five, especially given the time of year.

"What they said to us is, 'Well, Santa won't be bringing anything to him this Christmas,' which was kind of funny," Bishop said.

She said she used the experience to teach her children about compassion.

"I explained to them, 'That's why you wouldn't want people to take other people's stuff, because now you know how it feels.'"

Graham Hicks said he realized his Christmas projector was stolen on Sunday morning as he and his family backed out of their driveway on their way to church. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Neither family reported the thefts to police.

RCMP could not supply statistics specifically about thefts of Christmas decorations, but Cpl. Jullie Rogers Marsh said "it's still a criminal offence" and should be reported to the police.

People should call police if they see anything suspicious in their neighbourhood, she said.

Graham Hicks and his family won't let a Grinch spoil their season, but they might take their decorating down a notch.

"We've got some lights and a tree out front but not the projector this year."