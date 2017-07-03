Centennial Beach in Moncton's Centennial Park has been closed temporarily, but the city says eager beachgoers are still showing up hoping to go for a dip.

"We posted the... note yesterday; however, people are still coming to the beach hoping to access the site," wrote city spokeswoman Isabelle Leblanc in an email to media outlets on Monday afternoon.

Leblanc said a second notice had been posted to the city's social media sites on Monday, along with a list of other water parks in the city that residents could enjoy.

The city blames a "significant maintenance issue" for the closure of the beach.

There is no time frame for re-opening the beach but the notice posted online states that "crews are on the site and are looking at getting the issue fixed quickly so that residents and visitors can once again enjoy the beach."

The notice also indicates that the splash pad located in the park should re-open by Thursday.