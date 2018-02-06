People who want to reduce pollution and traffic in Moncton say they are getting closer to introducing a car-share program.

The service, which gives drivers access to a car without the burden and cost of owning one, is available in larger Canadian cities.

Now, a local citizens group says it's time that Moncton finally gets its chance.

Michel Desjardins is a member of the group Codiac Carshare, which has been advocating for such a program for the past five years.

"It's like renting a car, except contrary to your typical car rental companies, the cars are located in your neighbourhood, usually within a 10-minute walk from where you live, or closer," Desjardins said in an interview with CBC's Shift.

"What you do is you pay when you use the car only. So you pay by the distance travelled and the time you use the car."

Michel Desjardins has been an advocate of car-sharing for the past five years and says startup costs pose the biggest barrier to getting a service off the ground. (CBC)

Desjardins says start-up expenses have been the biggest obstacle to rolling out the service. His group has been working with Moncton city hall on a proposal for financial assistance from the Canadian Federation of Municipalities.

That's the challenge — it's to start the service," he said. "Once it's up, we feel confident people will buy into this because there are significant savings to be made by joining a service like this.

"The startup is the tough part. It's new, people will have to get used to it."

Halifax partner

Codiac Car Share also aims to partner with CarShare Atlantic, a user group out of Halifax that is celebrating its 10th anniversary on the road this year, with a fleet of 60 cars serving more than 1,400 members.

Drivers pay a $6 hourly fee to use the vehicles on top of their $75 annual subscription fees. Users are also responsible for paying mileage. Gas is included, and a refuelling card is provided.

"It's a reasonable fee when you consider the average cost of owning and operating a car is $10,000 a year after tax dollars," said Desjardins.

"Students [could use] this service, family members, average people could benefit from the service. It's the way of the future, we think … a lot of people complain about parking. The downtown is a giant parking lot. Well, one car-share automobile on the street means 10 to 15 cars off the road."

About 350 people have already expressed interest on Facebook in the program. In Moncton, the CarShare Atlantic business would start with three cars shared among 120 users.

'I want to live in a city for people'

Desjardins hopes the system can be put in place later this year.

If the will is there, he said, the company estimates it will take six months to roll out the service.

"There's too many cars in my community and I'm worried about that," he said. "We are dedicating so much energy and space to automobiles, and we've designed our cities for the automobiles and not people.

"I guess I'm bothered by that. I want to live in a city for people, not cars."