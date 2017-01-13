The City of Moncton has lifted a precautionary boil water order.

The order was issued after a water main broke in the city's north end on Tuesday and affected 3,900 households and commercial properties and five schools.

Isabelle LeBlanc, director of communications for the city, said water in the area is now safe to consume.

"Water testing results have been reviewed with the Department of Health, and the boil water advisory has been rescinded effective immediately," she wrote in a message from the city.

The water main break happened Tuesday night on Edgett Avenue, not far from the Moncton Hospital.

The city said a pattern of freezing and thawing led to the break in a cast iron pipe that was under 60 years old.

City of Moncton crews clean up on Edgett Avenue this week. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

The problem spread across a large section of the city because the pipe was connected to the transmission system.

City crews have since replaced the broken section of pipe.

Flush out old water

The city advised residents who have not used their water in the past few days to turn on their taps and flush out the water that has been sitting in the pipes.

This can be done by turning on each household tap for a few minutes.

The flushing won't be necessary for residents who used tap water to do dishes or laundry, since these activities would have already brought fresh water into their plumbing systems.

LeBlanc said the city wanted to thank residents for their patience, co-operation and support during the boil order and to apologize for the inconvenience.