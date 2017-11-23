Moncton north residents and businesses may want to stock up on bottled water before a two-day precautionary boil order takes effect at 8:30 p.m. Thursday because of scheduled maintenance work.

"Although repairs are being made with care, there is a possibility that the water may be become contaminated," the city said in a statement.

The boil order, which affects nearly 1,400 homes in the Magnetic Hill and Charles Lutes zones, will remain in place for at least 48 hours until two consecutive tests confirm the water is safe to drink, the city said.

No water or low pressure possible

Some customers may lose their water during the overnight repair work to the Magnetic Hill pumping station, scheduled to be complete by 2 a.m.

Residents who do lose water should turn off the circuit breaker for their hot water heaters to prevent damage to the heating elements, the city advises.

Once service is restored, they should run all of their taps for 10 minutes.

Others customers may experience reduced water pressure, discoloured water or air in their plumbing systems, the city said.

Tap water should be boiled for at least one minute before being consumed, but it is safe for bathing, cleaning dishes and laundry, the city says. (CBC)

During the boil order, tap water should be boiled for at least one minute before being consumed.

That includes water used for drinking, preparing infant formulas and juices, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking, making ice cubes, or dental hygiene.

Otherwise, people should use bottled water.

Contaminated water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and other symptoms.

The elderly, infants and people with compromised immune systems, such as those on dialysis or with HIV/AIDS, are particularly at risk.

The water is safe for bathing, cleaning dishes and laundry, according to the statement.

"The city apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your understanding and patience."