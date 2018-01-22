The founder of the Moncton-based charity Big Hearts Small City says unless he gets volunteers within the next two weeks, he will likely have to shut the organization down.

Jason Surette has been running Big Hearts Small City for five years. He helps rehouse fire victims, runs a bed donation program and sometimes helps people in extreme poverty with their power bills.

Surette posted the notice on the charity's Facebook page.

"It's one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," Surette said.

"In five years of running this non-profit organization and charity and doing community work for the last few years, I have a big heart and let me tell you when I had to post that announcement this morning it absolutely broke my heart to have to put that word out there because it's the last thing I want to do."

The other problem is money. Big Hearts Small City has struggled to get donations.

Surette says his group donated more than 1,000 beds to people in need in the area last year. (Submitted)

"In 2016 we received about almost $20,000 in donations and in 2017 last year, we just finished the year with right around $20,000, so we basically had the same amount of funding come in, and no large increase from one year to the next," he said.

Surette said the organization has no office or staff, there is no one to help raise money, and a grant from the United Way didn't come through.

Surette, who works full time, has been running things by himself.

"If we don't get enough people to help us support the bed donation program or for the board of directors, I'm at the point now where I've been doing everything myself for the last few months, and I can't do it anymore myself and I have to put my own medical health in front of anything else," he said.

Surette said that in 2017, the charity gave more than 1,000 beds to people in poverty in Greater Moncton. He said he was lucky to have a van donated to help with delivery, but running the program costs money.

Surette said he's not sure why getting donations and volunteers has been so difficult.

"Everyone has such busy lifestyles now and it seems like no one has the extra time like they used to," he said.

"I'm just hoping that there's someone out there that's maybe working part time and they have some extra time on their hands or if there's maybe someone not working or laid off right now and they're looking to try and keep busy and give back."

Surette says Big Hearts Small City needs five volunteers for its bed donation program and three for its board. (Submitted)

Surette is looking for five people to volunteer for the bed donation program and three people with previous non-profit or charity board experience.

If that doesn't happen, the charity will limp along until its out of money, he said.

"We don't have very much to begin with," Surette said. "We only have a couple of thousand dollars and we have vehicle insurance that has to be paid in a few months.

"And you know that's pretty much going to wipe us out when our donated van needs to be insured again and registered and all that stuff."

He said Big Hearts Small City helps people "in their darkest hour" and he hopes the community will rally around.

The charity has a presence in Fredericton and Miramichi, but Surette said he's been unable to find volunteers in those cities either.