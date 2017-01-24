Photographs of the man suspected of staging an armed robbery at the CIBC bank on Mountain Road in Moncton on Monday have been released by the RCMP.

Anyone who saw the suspected armed robber around the CIBC on Mountain Road in Moncton before 11:30 a.m. Monday or leaving the bank around 11:40 a.m. is asked to contact RCMP. (Codiac RCMP)

Anyone who may have seen the man around the bank, at the corner of Mountain Road and Walsh Street, prior to 11:30 a.m. and leaving the bank on foot around 11:40 a.m. is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The man is described as Caucasian and is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old. He is about six feet tall with a medium build and a reddish beard.

The robber was wearing a red winter coat, black and white gloves, and a dark-coloured baseball cap with a red, grey, and white-striped tuque pulled over the cap.