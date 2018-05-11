As municipalities across the country enact or consider a ban on single-use plastics bags, east-coast retailers want to be at the table when the issue is discussed.

Jim Cormier, Atlantic Director for the Retail Council of Canada, said he'd like any rules around plastic bags to be implemented happen provincially, not by municipality.

"You could have a retailer in that area versus a retailer in just in the outskirts of that area and you're picking winners and losers between them based on customer preference," said Cormier.

"It's absolutely amazing the lengths some folks will go to in order to get something as simple as a bag."

On Monday, Moncton city councillors said they have plans to enact a ban on plastic bags, and they will discuss the issue with councillors from nearby Dieppe and Riverview at the next tri-community meeting.

Elizabeth Bourgeois wants single-use bags banned to cut back on litter. She said: "Picking up trash in the spring and it’s terrible, they catch in the trees and they are on the sidewalks.” (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Cormier said he and his members would prefer a per-bag fee be put in place rather than a complete ban, but that they are willing to work with whatever regulations are put in place.

"It's not as if retailers look at (plastic bags) and say, 'Oh, I absolutely love those,' but they are in a highly competitive industry where they are doing everything that they can to serve the customer and customers; they continually say that they want them."

According to Cormier, many retailers are chain stores with locations around New Brunswick and sometimes across the country. He said it would be expensive for each store to deal with different regulations.

Consumers say they like it

Outside two busy grocery stores in Moncton, many people liked the idea of a bag ban but most had at least one single-use bag in their carts.

Brian Moore would rather pay five cents for a bag than have a complete ban. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"I've been using my bags for over a decade so it's about time that it happens," said Elaine Collin, who had all her groceries packed in reusable bags.

Jean Leblanc was with his mother while pushing a cart full of groceries in plastic bags. When asked about a ban he said, "I have no problems with that... if it's going to help the environment then sure why not."

He said he normally brings his own bags but gestured at his cart with a laugh. "I wasn't planning on doing groceries, but I'm doing them for my mom."

Elizabeth Bourgeois wants the ban in place to help reduce trash. "(I go out) picking up trash in the spring and it's terrible; they catch in the trees and they are on the sidewalks."

Jean Leblanc said he wouldn't mind a ban on single-use plastic bags if it's going to help the environment. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"I'm one of the people who suffered through the flooding and my property is now littered with plastic bags and plastic bottles," said Dave Nelson, whose property was flooded by the St John River. He said he'd like to see a return to recyclable paper bags.

While Brian Moore packed most of his groceries in reusable bags, he bought more than he planned and used one plastic bag. He said if there is a ban, "there has to be some exceptions on it." He said a good way to do it would be to charge five cents a bag, so anyone caught off guard would still be able to get their food home.

Jeannita Fougere had most of her groceries in reusable bags but is firmly against a ban, calling it foolish.

"If they ban it, a lot of people are going to be miserable," Fougere said.

"I usually bring my bag, but when you're in there, you want something else and you don't have any bags so of course you have to have a plastic one."

Elaine Collin said she's been bringing her own bags to the grocery store for 10 years. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

But Melanie Makischuk, who moved to Moncton from Toronto, said she got used to it when her old grocery store stopped offering bags.

"I forgot my bags a lot, but eventually you remember them because you end up with an abundance of these reusable bags so you just have to remember once you get home, empty them out, you put them back in the car."

Bans in Montreal, Victoria

Montreal enacted a full ban on single-use bags on Jan. 1, but penalties won't be imposed until June 5. Certain bags, such as small plastic bags used for fresh vegetables or medication, will not be banned for hygienic reasons.

The City of Victoria plans to ban businesses from offering plastic bags to consumers starting July 1. Councillors there approved a bylaw which prohibits grocery stores from offering or selling plastic bags to shoppers, but stores can still offer paper bags or reusable bags for a cost if customers ask.

Jim Cormier, Atlantic director of the Retail Council of Canada says retailers are not against a ban on single use bags, but a ban should be provincewide. (Submitted)

Cormier said his group is working with both the provincial governments in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia but hasn't heard from anyone representing New Brunswick.

CBC News was told Serge Rouselle, New Brunswick's minister of environment, was not available for an interview. The department said New Brunswick is waiting to see what Nova Scotia and P.E.I. decide to do on the issue.