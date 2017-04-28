Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating after a woman was assaulted by a man with a weapon in Moncton's north end on Thursday night.

The woman was walking near the intersection of Elmwood Drive and the Trans-Canada Highway around 9:50 p.m. when she was grabbed by an armed man who forced her to a nearby wooded area, Const. Hans Ouellette said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

The woman managed to fight off the assailant, who fled the scene, said Ouellette.

Officers remained at the scene on Friday and had the area cordoned off with yellow caution tape as police dogs searched for evidence.

The suspect is described as being Caucasian and in his mid-20s to early 30s, with dark hair. He was wearing a white hoodie at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).