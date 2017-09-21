Codiac RCMP are seeking help identifying the man who robbed the Advance Savings Credit Union in Moncton last week.
On Sept. 11, just after 4 p.m., a man entered the credit union at 141 Weldon St. and demanded money, claiming he had a weapon, police said.
The man is Caucasian and five feet eight inches tall and has a large build, police said.
In a picture taken from security footage, he is wearing a black hoodie with small white logos on the arms, and a picture of a face on the front, an RCMP news release says.
Anyone with information can call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.