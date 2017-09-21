Codiac RCMP are looking for information that would help them identify an armed robber in Moncton, pictured in this still from security camera footage.

Codiac RCMP are seeking help identifying the man who robbed the Advance Savings Credit Union in Moncton last week.

On Sept. 11, just after 4 p.m., a man entered the credit union at 141 Weldon St. and demanded money, claiming he had a weapon, police said.

The man is Caucasian and five feet eight inches tall and has a large build, police said.

In a picture taken from security footage, he is wearing a black hoodie with small white logos on the arms, and a picture of a face on the front, an RCMP news release says.

Anyone with information can call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.