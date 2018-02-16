If you've visited University of Moncton or even passed by it, you've probably noticed the painting of a First Nations woman on the Lafrance building, the tallest building on campus.

The woman is Molly Muise, who was a well-respected, Mi'kmaq elder during the 19th century. She is best known as the subject of one of the oldest known photographs of a Mi'kmaq woman.

To shed light on her background, Acadian historian Maurice Basque gave a presentation titled "Who is Molly Muise" at the university's Champlain Library on Thursday.

The mural was painted last July by British artist Wasp Elder during Festival Inspire.

The image was chosen by the university, and Basque said officials consulted with him on the mural.

Muise was well-respected for her wisdom and advice, not only in her small Mi'kmaq community in Nova Scotia but by non-Indigenous people as well, which was "exceptional" for her time, Basque said.

"If we believe in 2018 we have problems with racism, you can imagine what was going on in the 19th century," he said.

She was so highly regarded, the white community of Beaver River built a funerary monument to her when she died, Basque said.

The mural was painted by artist Wasp Elder last summer. (Catherine Dumas/Radio-Canada )

Some people have said the university should have chosen an Acadian leader for the mural, but most of the comments have been positive, Basque said.

While Elder was working on the mural last summer, many people pulled over and got out of their cars to talk to him about the subject of his painting, Basque said.

Basque said he hopes the mural has encouraged people to talk about First Nations issues and the need to educate themselves about Indigenous culture and history.

"People were saying, 'It gets me thinking that I should get to know more about First Nations history and about different Mi'kmaq realities,'" he said.

"For me, it got the conversation started, in the reconciliation process, to learn more about First Nations neighbours that are just even locally in southeastern New Brunswick."