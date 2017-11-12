A Tunisian refugee attended his first Remembrance Day ceremony as a free man Saturday in the small New Brunswick community of Rusagonis, outside Fredericton.

Mohamed Amine Maazaoui sought sanctuary inside a Shediac, N.B., church for more than two years.

He fled his native country because he feared his new religion, Christianity, would make him a target of violence in the almost entirely Muslim nation.

His new faith also inspired him to keep going during the years he spent confined to the church.

"It's because this is my faith. I'm Christian. I have faith," said Maazaoui.

"So see the faith ... and believe you are free."

Maazaoui, who found out in late October that his permanent resident application was approved, said hearing the news felt like a big boom, an explosion.

"[It's] something like I'm waiting for two years and five months to happen and I have faith it's going to ... happen but when, what time," he said.

"It's like surprise you know. It's like gift."

Maazaoui said he was excited to celebrate Remembrance Day.

"It was like special day. For me, it was like holiday, it's you never forget this day," he said.

Maazaoui has already started to plan for his life in Canada. He hopes to get a worker's permit first, but ultimately wants to go back to school to upgrade his degree.