The Moncton community hearings, part of the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, begin Tuesday morning.

About 20 family members and survivors are expected to speak through a variety of formats — public and private hearings, sharing circle testimonies and artistic expression panels — during the two-day hearings at the Four Points by Sheraton Moncton.

Hundreds of people have already shared their stories through the national inquiry, but the inquiry has been plagued from the start with perpetual staff turnover and concerns over aftercare. ​

The independent inquiry was launched in September 2016 in response to calls for action by Indigenous families and groups.

Its mandate is to "examine and report on the systemic causes of all forms of violence against Indigenous women and girls in Canada by looking at patterns and underlying factors," according to the website.

Photographs of the missing and murdered are displayed during the Thunder Bay hearing of the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. (Jorge Barrera/CBC News)

The proceedings are open to the public.