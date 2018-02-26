Fredericton-York MLA Kirk MacDonald pleaded guilty Monday to violating the Fire Prevention Act at an apartment building he owns in Stanley.

The Progressive Conservative MLA was charged with failing to comply with the fire marshal's order to evict tenants when the building didn't have working sprinklers and fire alarms. His company, Valley View Living Inc., was charged with the same offence.

Lawyer Kelly Lamrock entered guilty pleas in Fredericton provincial court for MacDonald and the company.

"He believes fire safety laws should be followed and that's why he wanted to do this quickly, and make sure that he pays the fine to show that as tough as the spot was, he also believes in obeying the law and being accountable," Lamrock said in a statement on behalf of MacDonald.

The apartments were created out of a former nursing home MacDonald bought in Stanley, about 42 kilometres north of Fredericton.

Sprinklers, fire alarms shut off

In July 2017, it was discovered that working sprinklers and fire alarm systems were shut off while renovations were taking place inside the building.

Valley View Living Inc. is a former nursing home in Stanley that was bought and renovated by MacDonald. (CBC News)

In a statement to CBC News earlier this year, MacDonald said the sprinkler system had been shut off because he worried it would be turned on by vibrations and dust created while workers jackhammered the floor.

The non-compliance order was issued on July 27 and by Aug. 4, the issues were resolved. But during that time residents, weren't moved out and two more tenants were added to the building.

Court was told MacDonald put people at risk and allowed more people to move into the building while the Fire Safety Act infractions had yet to be resolved.

The prosecution and defence recommended a fine of $2,000 against MacDonald and $4,000 against the business.

Judge Julian Dickson agreed with the proposal. But he included additions of a victim surcharge of $400 for MacDonald and $800 for his business.

From Feb. 26, MacDonald has 30 days to pay off the fines.