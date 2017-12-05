Progressive Conservative MLA Dorothy Shephard announced Tuesday she will take an immediate leave of absence from politics after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Shephard "is determined to beat this diagnosis and return as soon as possible to fight for her constituents and advance the many issues she passionately advocated for over the last number of years," said a statement released by Bob Fowlie, a spokesperson for the opposition Tories.

Shephard, the MLA for Saint John Lancaster, was elected in September 2010 and two years later became the minister of healthy and inclusive communities.

"While Shephard is fighting this illness, her constituents are encouraged to continue to engage her office in Saint John," the statement said.

"Her fellow MLA colleagues are happy to support her and provide any assistance when possible."