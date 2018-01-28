Justice Judy Clendening has declared a mistrial in the second-degree murder trial of Evan Polchies after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

The decision came at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, after more than four days of deliberations and nine days of testimony.

Polchies was on trial in the shooting death of Bobby Martin Jr.

In court Sunday, Clendening thanked the jurors for their efforts, and discharged them after they informed her they had still not been able to come to a unanimous decision.

On Saturday evening, jurors told Clendening they weren't able to reach a verdict. She asked jurors if they were willing to deliberate further, in an effort to avoid a mistrial.

After a few minutes of discussion, they told the judge they were, and were sequestered at their hotel until Sunday morning, when they resumed deliberations, but only for a short period before coming back to the court to say they were still deadlocked.

Some facts in the case were not in dispute. Both sides agreed that Martin Jr. died in hospital after being shot twice by Polchies at the Tamarack Estates mini-home park in Lincoln, near Fredericton. Bobby Martin Jr. (pictured) died of gunshot wounds to the leg and groin in the early hours of Jan. 26, 2017. (Submitted) The chief question facing the jury was whether Polchies meant to kill Martin or used the kind of force he knew would kill him when he shot him in the early hours of Jan. 26, 2017.

Second-degree murder carries a life sentence with a minimum of 10 years before a parole application.

Polchies will be back in court Feb. 5 for motions, at which time a new trial date could be set.

If a new trial is ordered, it's likely Polchies won't face the courts until after his co-accused, Joe-Anna Hachey, has her trial in April.

Evan Polchies' defence lawyer TJ Burke comments on the mistrial decision outside the Fredericton courthouse Sunday morning. (Matthew Bingley/CBC )

Polchies' lawyer, TJ Burke, said his client was "disappointed, obviously" in Sunday's decision.

"He wanted some conclusion to this matter, but we're prepared to go back to trial and do it all over again," he said.

He added that it was unusual for a jury to take this long to deliberate.

"I think juries in Fredericton are pretty conservative. They usually come back quickly with a decision. But this had a lot of exciting facts, different facts inside the case," he said.

The defence argued Polchies acted in self-defence, alleging Martin attacked Polchies at the mini-home.

But his co-accused testified she and Polchies lured Martin to the Tamarack Estates residence with the promise of buying cocaine from him.

Hachey told the court they planned to rob him.

Joe-Anna Hachey, 23, of Fredericton, faces her own trial in the death of Bobby Martin Jr. in April. (RCMP)

She also testified that she didn't witness the shooting, but that she'd heard two gunshots from the back room of the mobile home not long after Martin arrived. Polchies later told her he'd shot Martin in the leg.

When he took the stand, Polchies disputed her testimony, telling the court that Martin came at him with a large hunting knife, so he defended himself by firing the two shots that proved deadly.

Martin died of gunshot wounds to his lower limb and pelvis, according to a pathologist.

The crown in the case, Darlene Blunston, would not comment on Sunday.